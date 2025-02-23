Wealth Alliance Sells 1,164 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 593,144 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,989,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,079,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

