Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

