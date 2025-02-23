Matthew T. Paul Sells 3,801 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE opened at $131.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1,794.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 871,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,482,000 after acquiring an additional 851,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

