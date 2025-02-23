Olympiad Research LP Makes New $283,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,826.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 549,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 538,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 86.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 264,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.