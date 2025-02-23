Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.0% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of CWH opened at $20.30 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

