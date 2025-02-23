Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.0% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.
Camping World Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of CWH opened at $20.30 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CWH
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Camping World
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.