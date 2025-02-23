South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 150,762 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Tapestry by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Tapestry by 68.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 159,100.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

