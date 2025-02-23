Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
MBINN opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $24.34.
About Merchants Bancorp
