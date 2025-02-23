Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $671,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

