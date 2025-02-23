Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 47.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 409.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.