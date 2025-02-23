Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $4.46 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

