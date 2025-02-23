Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Vox Royalty Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of VOXR stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 0.93. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

