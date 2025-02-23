Fisher Funds Management LTD Invests $13.46 Million in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,274,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

