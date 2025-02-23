Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 15,685 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSE:KWEB opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

