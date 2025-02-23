Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 697,531 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 539.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.9 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.