Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Trimmed by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.26 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.19.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

