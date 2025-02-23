8,424 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,448,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,689,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,737,000 after purchasing an additional 697,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,829,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $3,215,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

IGV stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.