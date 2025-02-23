7,406 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 34.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $38.39 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

