Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,128 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.