Leuthold Group LLC Sells 14,252 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 111,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

