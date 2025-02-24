Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,820,000 after buying an additional 201,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.59. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

