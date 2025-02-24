Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 405.37% from the stock’s current price.

Abpro Stock Down 5.4 %

ABP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42. Abpro has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Abpro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abpro during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abpro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Abpro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abpro in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Abpro Company Profile

Abpro Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro Holdings Inc, formerly known as Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II, is based in WOBURN, Mass.

