Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,220,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

