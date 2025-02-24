XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Insider Sells £4,671,473.28 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) insider Cédric Boireau sold 38,928,944 shares of XLMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15), for a total transaction of £4,671,473.28 ($5,911,760.67).

XLMedia Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XLM stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 10.25 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,079. XLMedia PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.15 ($0.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About XLMedia

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

