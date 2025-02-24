IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,326 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,774,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,618,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,797,000 after buying an additional 440,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

