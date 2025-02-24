Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) CAO Sells $48,103.20 in Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Renasant Stock Performance
Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.92. 82,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $39.63.
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RNST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
