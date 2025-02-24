Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $16.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $173.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

