iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $236.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.