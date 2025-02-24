Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 1,027 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.8% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.39 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

