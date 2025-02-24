iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.52 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $100.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
