Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,464 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,599,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BND opened at $72.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

