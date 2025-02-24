Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $211.84 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $211,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $5,923,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $209.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.71 and a 200-day moving average of $246.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.