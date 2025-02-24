Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.28 and its 200-day moving average is $536.49. The stock has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

