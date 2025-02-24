Jumbo Interactive Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:JIN)

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.
About Jumbo Interactive
