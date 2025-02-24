Jumbo Interactive Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:JIN)

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Jumbo Interactive alerts:

About Jumbo Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.