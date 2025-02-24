Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,803,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 253,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

ACGL stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

