Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $5.06 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

