Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300,543 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $277.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.