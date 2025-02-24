Quartz Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Quartz Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises approximately 2.1% of Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $211.40 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $218.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

