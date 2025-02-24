Quartz Partners LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Quartz Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.