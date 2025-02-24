iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,654.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IXN opened at $86.12 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

