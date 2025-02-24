Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $3.91 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,859,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,346.26 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $493.40 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,287.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,155.83.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

