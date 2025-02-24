Janus International Group (JBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Janus International Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $185.19 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

