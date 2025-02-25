Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 157 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.90 and a 200-day moving average of $527.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

