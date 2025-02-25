Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 64.89% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $16.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,641,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Whitebark Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $55,326,000. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,027,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

