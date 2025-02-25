ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 203 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.97) in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.41) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of MEGP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.75). 1,287,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £828.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.20. ME Group International has a twelve month low of GBX 154.60 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.50 ($2.97).

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 14.36 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ME Group International had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ME Group International will post 15.5344418 EPS for the current year.

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric

identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.

