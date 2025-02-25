Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.90 and its 200-day moving average is $527.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

