Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC downgraded Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Amer Sports Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 3,329,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.31. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

