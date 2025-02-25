Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 429.50 ($5.42).

Shares of CHG remained flat at GBX 373.50 ($4.71) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,892. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 297.50 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.40).

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemring Group will post 24.8815166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Mortensen acquired 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.25 ($37,886.48). Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

