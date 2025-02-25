ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

