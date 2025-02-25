LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Down 16.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 622,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.