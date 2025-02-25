Avalon Capital Management Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $993.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

